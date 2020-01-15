Urban Parks become destinations to unwind with nature in Khammam

By | Published: 12:09 am

Khammam: The development of urban lung space in erstwhile Khammam district has been given utmost priority by the State government during the past five years.

As a result, several parks have been developed and were brought into use allowing the public relax themselves in the lap of nature. Of them, Velugumatla Urban Forest Park and Lakaram Tank Bund in Khammam and Urban Forest Park at Kothagudem have been attracting public. Forest Park at Velugumatla was inaugurated on August 2019, where plantation of several plant varieties was taken up in about 135 acres and it is a place for in-situ bio-diversity conservation.

The park consists of a space for adventure sports, rope walk for children and elders as well, in addition to a covered space for yoga and meditation practice. The park has been developed with the funds from Central and Chief Minister’s special assistance fund. One important attraction here is Miyawaki forest, a Japanese method of tree plantation for growing saplings, developed on about 1.23 acres of land.

Lakaram Tank, once a wastewater body and neglected for decades though its presence of the tank was traced back to Kakatiya era, is now a scenic tourism spot with public from different places visiting to unwind themselves. A beautiful bund and park has been developed around the tank located in the heart of Khammam city under Mission Kakatiya phase one with an expenditure of Rs 25 crore. It was opened for public in February 2018.

The circular shaped bund of around 2.6 kilometres length, walking track, open gym, boating and a selfie-point are the attractions here. Lakaram Tank Bund is now location for recreational and cultural activities. Developed on about 260 acres land Kothagudem Central Park located in between Kothagudem and Paloncha towns was brought into use two in December 2017. Here there are 60 varieties medical plants are being grown.

Walking track, open gym, tree house, play area for children are provided here.

