Urbanisation may topple urban development plans: KTR

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, on Thursday, that though a majority of the population were still living in rural India, the country was being run by the urban pockets that were prime contributors to the GDP or the GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product). He pointed out that people were moving to cities for better livelihood, health care, and educational opportunities.

Participating in a panel discussion on ‘Union of States’ organised as part of the World Economic Forum’s India Economic Summit 2019 in New Delhi, the Minister said: “Rapid urbanisation could lead to a crisis in urban infrastructure development, unless the governments focus on planned development. There is no dearth of ideas and several companies are ready to invest in urban infrastructure. But the Centre must ease certain regulations and cooperate with the States to enable us improve urban infrastructure as well as living standards,” he added.

The Minister also highlighted the State government’s industrial policy, TS-iPASS, a single-window clearance initiative for investors.

He also stated that Telangana was consistently ranked top in Ease of Doing Business in the country.

He said under TS-iPASS, the State government issued permissions to about 11,000 companies of which about 8,400 units had become operational and were providing direct employment to about 12 lakh people. He invited several companies to invest in the State and be part of its rapid development.

