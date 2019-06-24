Urdu Academy Awards announced

By | Published: 11:56 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Urdu Academy has announced awards for noted personalities from various walks of life who had contributed for the promotion of Urdu language in the last four years.

Urdu Academy Chairman, Mohd Raheemuddin Ansari while interacting with media persons on Monday said that the awardees had been selected by different committees constituted for the selection of the recipients.

“Every year the awards are given for seven different streams by the Academy. For last four years, the awards were not presented and this year the awards for previous years will be given too,” he said. A total of 28 personalities will be presented the awards by the academy.