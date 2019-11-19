‘Urdu has potential to be global language’

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Urdu, like English, has the potential to become an international language for communication, observed Dr Aquil Ahmad, director, National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

Speaking at the inaugural of the seven-day training programme for Madrasa teachers organised by Centre for Professional Development of Urdu Medium Teachers, MANUU in collaboration with NCPUL, he said in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where earlier court proceedings were used to be done in Arabic language only, advocates are now allowed to plead cases in Urdu also.

Dr. Ahmad advised the participants to become ambassadors of Urdu as ‘this language is our culture too’. He said, “Urdu is surviving because of Madrasas in India. Schools and colleges are not doing enough to promote Urdu language”.

Prof. Fatima Begum, Vice Chancellor I/c, and Prof. S. M. Rahmatullah, Registrar I/c also participated in the inaugural.

