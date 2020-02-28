Urdu Science Congress encouraged new writers: VC

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: Teachers of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) have dual responsibility of publishing their research work and to write books in Urdu and English in order to teach Urdu medium students as well as reach others, said Vice-Chancellor, Dr. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, at the valedictory session of National Urdu Science Congress 2020.

The congress was jointly organised by the Centre for Promotion of Knowledge in Urdu (CPKU) and School of School of Sciences, MANUU.

Dr. Parvaiz, said that Urdu Science Congress encouraged new writers with good quality of the articles and it was the responsibility of all to make efforts to ensure progress of the language.

Prof. Zafar Ahsan, Visiting Professor of Mathematics, said that writing research papers in Urdu was essential because it helps in teaching. “But to maximize it’s reach they also need to be translated into English,” he said giving the example of a Japanese scholar whose work written in 1930 was translated in 1960 only for the reference by other scientist who described it worthy enough to win Nobel Prize.

Dr. Abid Moiz, Consultant, CPKU and Convenor of the Congress presented a detailed report of various sessions.

Prof. Zafar Ahsan presented a cash prize of Rs. 5,000 each to Basharat Hussain for the best paper and Sariah Noman for the best presentation of paper respectively. Prof. Mohd Zafaruddin, Prof. Farooq Bakhshi, Dr. Abdul Moiz Shams, Dr. Irfana Begum, Anis Azmi, Zahra Fatima and others also spoke on the occasion.

