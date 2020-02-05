Urgent need to increase food production: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: There is a urgent need to focus on increasing food production and productivity in agriculture sector in the wake of increasing population and availability of limited natural resources such as land and water across the world, said Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy. He wanted agricultural scientists to integrate usage of digital technology in agriculture for improving productivity.

Addressing the Digital Age India Conference held here on Tuesday, Niranjan Reddy said the agriculture sector had reached the present stage after overcoming many challenges, and there was a greater need to bring another green revolution through integration of technology.

“We need to change the existing farming practices, rural economy and management of natural resources. Under Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership, Telangana is moving ahead on this path and attracting the world’s attention,” he said.

The Minister said the global population was expected to cross 9.6 billion by 2050 which would result in huge demand for food. But number of farmers had been falling rapidly and only 28 per cent of the world population, including 570 million of small and marginal farmers, were depending on agriculture and food production sectors for their livelihood, he added.

Reddy emphasised the need for urgent reforms in agriculture sector to achieve a sustainable and hunger-free society as per the United Nations’ goals. He suggested integration of agriculture sector with technology for its faster and sustainable growth through usage of mobile and remote sensing technologies, which were being used extensively across the world.

Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V Praveen Rao, ITC Director Shiva Kumar, Indian School of Business professor Ashwini Chatre and several other agricultural scientists, academicians and students also were present.

