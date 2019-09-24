Urvashi feels video with Boney was blown out of proportion

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Actor Urvashi Rautela has opened up about the viral video, which claimed that producer Boney Kapoor touched her inappropriately, saying ‘a great gesture’ was ‘blown out of proportion’. Back in April, a video showed Boney and Urvashi posing for a photo op at the wedding reception, with netizens discussing how the filmmaker touched the actor ‘inappropriately’.

“It was blown out of proportion. It was nothing like that. The video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. We were supposed to work on a project. I was supposed to be part of a film, which he is doing with actor Ajith… which I couldn’t do because of my movie dates,” Urvashi said in an interview. “So, I knew him already. Because I couldn’t do a movie with him doesn’t mean I don’t have a relationship with him,” she added.

The actor said it “was a great gesture. I had just entered the party and he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. We were just clicking pictures and I don’t know… the photography or the angle or the way they captured it. It was so weird. Then it became such a huge and big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for seven days. It was blown out of proportion,” she added.

Asked about talking to Boney about the incident, she said about having a word with him and “it must have been awkward for him”. After the video went viral, Urvashi had defended Boney through a Twitter post.