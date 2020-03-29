Urvashi Rautela likes engaging with likeminded people

By | Published: 9:29 pm

Lots of celebrities across the world are trying their best to spread as much awareness as they can about the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes extending their hearts and hands overseas to rope in other likeminded people. The gorgeous actor Urvashi Rautela is also doing her bit by posting and urging people to stay safe and take necessary precautions.

She also did her part by collaborating with Andrew B Bachelor aka King Bach from ‘Vine’. The two celebrities have gone live on Instagram. Within a couple of days, she also went live with Logan Alexander Paul who is an American YouTuber, internet personality and actor. The live videos were fun and informative as well as they aim was to spread awareness about COVID-19.

“The whole point of going live with King Bach and Logan Paul is to create a good awareness in India and internationally as most people are not taking the pandemic seriously at this point,” shares Urvashi, who is known for her television series and movies like ‘Hate Story 4’, ‘Pagalpanti’ and ‘Great Grand Masti’.

King Bach and Urvashi urged the people to cooperate with the government and medical team and follow whatever the government says. “We have to follow instructions, and take precautions to ensure we’re not affected by the respiratory illness. We should self-quarantine ourselves; that’s the only way we can save our lives. It’s high time to break the chain so that we can get a healthy and COVID-19-free India,” says the beautiful actor who is super active on Instagram.

Urvashi enquired Logan Paul about the present situation in the USA and also how he’s spending his quarantine time. She also posed certain questions to Logan which were asked by fans – like his next projects, present situation, how they are going through the situation and going about life. A lot of his fans were excited to watch him live on Instagram.

Urvashi also shared that her quarantine time is really making her learn a lot of things — especially because she started cooking and watching lots of movies. “After a very long time, I have done some household work, trying new dishes at home and staying in touch with my loved ones through phone. I also started listening to Latin music and watching more movies and web series,” says this talented actor.

Urvashi, who is currently working on her new film ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’, requests her fans to stay safe and engage themselves at home by watching movies and spend some quality time with family.



