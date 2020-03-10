US Ambassador unveils refurbished tombs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:19 pm

Hyderabad: The Qutb Shahi Tombs sport a new look after the refurbished tombs of Taramati and Premamati were unveiled here on Tuesday.

The US Consulate General Hyderabad funded Aga Khan Foundation for the conservation and preservation of two tombs under the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

Speaking on the occasion, US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I.Juster said that it is very important to restore the cultural heritage of India.

“This is my third visit to the tombs and I am delightful to see these tombs restored successfully,” Juster said.

“Both Taramati and Premamati now look so beautiful and thanks to Telangana government, Aga Khan Foundation and US Consulate Hyderabad for restoration,” he added.

