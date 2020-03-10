US Ambassador visits Tata-Lockheed facility in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster who was in Hyderabad on Tuesday to advance the US-India strategic partnership, visited Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility, which stands as a testament to the strong relationship between the defence industries of the two countries.

Ambassador Juster’s visit to the impressive 4,700 square-meter Tata-Lockheed Martin facility marks the 10th anniversary of this partnership and highlights the importance of the growing defence ties between the US and India. The jointly-owned facility in Adibatla manufactures airframe components, including center-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130J military transport aircraft.

Tata-Lockheed plans to expand their partnership to produce further aircraft in India, which would advance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force and accelerate US-India cooperation in sensitive high-end technologies.

“From the success of the US-India defence partnership, as exemplified by a decade of cooperation between Lockheed Martin and Tata, the US-India ties are clearly thriving in Hyderabad,” the Ambassador noted.

