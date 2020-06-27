US asks tech giants to take action on posts calling for ‘violence’

By | Published: 2:15 pm

Washington D.C: The Donald Trump administration has asked Google, Apple, Twitter and Facebook to remove posts and tweets that encourage breaking curfew, toppling statues or committing violent acts.

According to a report in The Washington Post on Friday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has sent letters to tech companies, saying they helped facilitate “burglary, arson, aggravated assault, rioting, looting and defacing public property”.

“In light of the violence, looting, and vandalism that marred many of the protests throughout the country, and in light of the role social media may have played in organizing this unlawful conduct, I am asking you to help keep Americans safe by taking appropriate action,” said DHS Acting Secretary Chad Wolf.

Trump signed an executive order late Friday to protect American monuments, memorials, and statues”.

Trump’s order came as numerous controversial statues across the country have been targeted amid weeks of protests and civil unrest across the country following the death of George Floyd.

“Long prison terms for these lawless acts against our Great Country!” Trump tweeted.

Democrats have criticised the Trump administration’s response to the Black Lives Matter protests.