US-based Digital Marketing firm joins Santosh Kumar’s Green Challenge

By | Published: 6:08 pm

Hyderabad: A digital marketing company called Magnizent Digital Solutions, (MDS) was launched here on Saturday, on an auspicious note of planting saplings at T and AS Design Tech services under the Green India Challenge, launched by Member of parliament Joginapally Santhosh Kumar.

The MP joined an NRI entrepreneur Kishen Kavikondala and social media expert Garrepalli Sathish Kumar in planting tree saplings as a part of the Green Challenge initiative before they participated in a lamp-lighting ceremony to launch MDS. “It gives me great pleasure to join an incredible person and an even better leader, Joginapally Santhosh Kumar to launch MDS as a new venture into the digital marketing space, headed by Sathish Kumar,” Kishen said.

Santhosh Kumar wished MDS a great future ahead and discussed the digital market opportunity in India. He also encouraged spreading the message of government programs through the company to the general public. “It has been a great pleasure to join Mr. Kishen in planting saplings at TAS. Kishen also expressed his interest in expanding a US-based non-profit organization called ArchAngel Ancient Tree Archive to include data from ancient Indian trees in their reforestation studies and projects,”he added.

Garrepalli Sathish Kumar while saying that Santhosh Kumar’s cheerful and endearing personality has graced the event , went on to challenge the US-based company run by Kishen, SK International Pvt. Ltd. to plant saplings and participate in Santhosh’s Green Initiative.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter