US-based Ryan opens second tax services facility in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:41 pm

Hyderabad: US-based global tax services and software provider Ryan has opened its second facility in Hyderabad.

The new facility spread over 19,000 sq ft located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City will support the company’s growth plans in India.

Ryan started its India operations in 2013 at the Ascendas V Park and today houses 400 employees. With the new facility, the total workforce will go up to 580 by end of the year.

The company that has so far invested $3 million over the last few years in its India operations, has been providing global support from Hyderabad with data processing, market research, asset recovery, software development, human resource analytics, competitive intelligence, robotic process automation and business process management.

