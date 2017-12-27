US Consul General Katherine Hadda spreads happiness this holiday season

By | Published: 5:06 pm 5:07 pm

Hyderabad: In a humane gesture, US Consul General in Hyderabad, Katherine Hadda celebrated the holidays by distributing sweets to the security staff at the US Consulate here on Wednesday.

Ms. Hadda took to twitter to share the pictures of her spreading happiness and thanking the security staff. In her tweet, along with photographs, she wrote: “Took a few minutes out during this festive season to thank those who keep us safe all year long.”