US Consulate General Hyderabad launches Covid-19 Information Series

The Covid-19 Information Series consists of 12 educational YouTube videos covering important pandemic-related health issues.

By | City Bureau | Published: 2:43 pm

Hyderabad: The US Consulate General Hyderabad on Thursday launched Covid-19 Information Series, a project to provide accurate information about the Covid-19 to women in the marginalised and low-income communities.

US Consulate General Hyderabad Public Affairs Officer, David Moyer virtually inaugurated the Covid-19 Information Series which will be implemented by NGOs, Bala Vikasa Social Service Society and Umeed for Women.

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, these communities have had limited access to reliable information concerning the novel coronavirus and how to prevent its spread. This lack of information has been specially harmful to women from low-income communities in Hyderabad.

The Covid-19 Information Series consists of 12 educational YouTube videos covering important pandemic-related health issues, such as: What is Covid-19, How to Maintain Social Distancing, Pregnancy, Breastfeeding, and Immunity Boosters for Women, Managing Menstruation, Domestic Violence during Lockdown, Women’s Stress Management, and Managing Children’s Issues. Each video will feature clearly communicated, well-researched, and fact-checked content and the videos will be available on Umeed for Women’s YouTube channel.

Addressing the inaugural programme, Moyer said “The videos that will be produced for this project will facilitate access to critical information for women and girls from low-income communities. The United States is committed to advancing gender equality and empowerment of women and girls through programs and initiatives such as this one.”

Shoury Reddy from Bala Vikasa, Gauri Mahendra, and Udita Chadha from Umeed for Women also spoke at the virtual launch.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .