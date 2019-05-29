US Consulate opens art expo at Metro station in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:16 pm

Hyderabad: To mark its 10th anniversary in Hyderabad, the US Consulate General Hyderabad, in collaboration with Hyderabad Metro Rail, opened a photo exhibit chronicling the Consulate’s activities over the past decade, at Ameerpet Metro Station.

Consul General Katherine Hadda and Managing Director of Hyderabad Metro Rail, NVS Reddy, inaugurated the photo exhibition, which will run for two weeks.

“We’ve been in Hyderabad for a decade now, and through this photo exhibit we hope to showcase just how much we’ve accomplished in these ten years on topics ranging from promoting business ties to combating human trafficking,” said Katherine Hadda.

The Consulate in Hyderabad has curated this selection of over 30 photographs after evaluating thousands of photos for inclusion, according to a press release.

The photos trace a path beginning with US President George W Bush’s visit to Hyderabad in 2006, all the way through the Consulate’s latest initiatives, including the 2017 Global Entrepreneurship Summit. The exhibit will be on display at Ameerpet Metro Station for two weeks and then continue to travel throughout the region, the release said adding that the photos were featured at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport earlier in the year.