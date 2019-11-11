US delegation visits GITAM

By | Published: 12:32 am 3:34 pm

Hyderabad: A three-member team from National University, San Diego, California, USA, headed by Brandon Jouganatos, Vice President, Enrollment Management and Student Success has recently visited GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

The team interacted with GITAM officials and discussed on academic and twinning programmes particularly on cyber security, data science, management, psychology and joint research programmes etc. After deliberations both officials planned to associate in the selected areas like-cutting edge research, academic collaboration, students and faculty exchange programme in engineering and management streams, etc.

Brandon briefed GITAM officials about National University, recognitions, accreditations, location, experience, programmes on offer, career and job opportunities, etc. The three-member team has answered the queries raised by the heads of various departments. GITAM officials shred the brief outline of the university.

GITAM, Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. N Siva Prasad, GITAM Board of Management member Dr. Ghanta Subba Rao, Chief Innovation Officer Krish, GHBS Dean and Director Prof. Y Lakshman Kumar, Training and Placements director Dr. Nathi Venu Kumar, School of Science Principal Prof. GA Rama Rao, School of Technology Principal Prof. N Sitaramaiah, and GSHS principal Prof. Y. Prabhavati, among others have participated in the discussion.

