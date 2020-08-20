NRI student brings smile to orphanage inmates in Mancherial

By | Published: 12:02 am 12:47 am

Mancherial: A kind hearted, Alisha Madhuvarshini, an NRI studying in the US brought smiles to the faces of inmates of an orphanage school of Mancherial district by donating school bags and sports kits recently.

She responded to a plea made on Facebook by Rakesh Kumar Nikhaj, Deputy Commandant of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit at Singareni Collieries Company Limited’s (SCCL) thermal power plant located in Jaipur.

“Madhuvarshini raised funds Rs 60,000 by working as a part time tutor and used the same for sponsoring school bags, sports and personal sanitary kits to 30 of the inmates of the orphanage run by Wordsower India Charitable Trust situated at Polampalli village in Bheemaram mandal on August 15. Her gesture reflects compassion and kindness towards humankind,” Rakesh Kumar told ‘Telangana Today.’

A native of Delhi, the Class IX student is fascinated by mathematics. She teaches slow learners of this subject in the US during her leisure time. She is now taking virtual classes with schools which are closed due to the pandemic for free. She, however, requests parents of the pupils to donate money for carrying out charity in different parts of the world, according to the deputy commandant.

Madhuvarshini, who currently lives in Houston, Texas, sent customized shoes, shuttle and badminton rackets, track suits, coffee mugs, sweets and food supplements to the inmates with the help of the funds. She thanked Rakesh Kumar for providing the opportunity to serve the needy and for coordinating the event. She expressed gratitude to the parents who generously contributed funds for the novel cause.

Rakesh Kumar, who had organised several community service programs in Srirampur, Mancherial, Belampally, Jaipur, opined that the girl student had brought respite to the inmates of the orphanage. He said that he felt happy to be a part of the charity. She resides in America, but her heart beats for India and its people, he remarked.

G Ravinder, director of the trust stated that Madhurvarshini gesture was a kind act and requested philanthropists to donate funds and groceries helping in operating orphanage that provides shelters to abandoned children and girls who are rescued from human trafficking, begging and other menaces.

