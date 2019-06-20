US giving wings to poor students of Telangana

By | Published: 11:07 pm

Hyderabad: For three marginalised students who never aspired to pursue studies abroad, the Community College Initiative (CCI) Program of the US Consulate General Hyderabad gave wings to aim high and dream big.

The CCI Programme sponsored by the United States Department of State, offers selected students a quality academic program in fields of their choice at US community colleges, intended to build technical skills, enhance leadership capabilities and strengthen English language proficiency.

A 20-year-old farmer’s daughter, Bolleddu Udayabhanu from Nalgonda who is pursuing degree first year in Social Welfare Degree College for Women, Suryapet will be doing her programme in environment, horticulture and conservation in College of DuPage, Illinois.

“I never dreamt of pursuing academics abroad. Now, I will be in the US for 320 days and hope to build a strong foundation for my career”, she says.

For the programme, the US Consulate General Hyderabad has been identifying young people from underserved communities for the last nine years in coordination with NGOs. The program provides opportunities for professional internships, service learning and community engagement activities.

These internships are unpaid and are typically pursued in the second semester of the program with participants spending almost 10 months to one year in the US and earn certificates in their fields of study.

For Hyderabad based Gade Mary Sruthi, doing her graduation itself was a difficult task given financial constraints. However, this 18-year-old will now be heading for Bunker Hill Community College, Massachusetts to study ‘early childhood education’.

“I was forced to discontinue my studies after Intermediate as my parents could not afford fee. I feel privileged to get this opportunity and now I have confidence of taking up further studies”, she says.

Akash Suri Assistant Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General Hyderabad says the programme helps these students develop good communication skills, improve their English and have the confidence to pursue advanced courses.

Meesala Santoshi Vani from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh says CCI Programme provided a right platform to build her skills in Information Technology from Scottsdale Community College, Arizona. “I lost my father and my mother is a homemaker. Life has been very tough for us. I want to be the breadwinner for my family by becoming a programmer”, Vani adds.

