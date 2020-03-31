US has performed 1 million coronavirus tests so far: Trump

By | Published: 11:38 am 11:41 am

Washington D.C: The United States has performed over one million coronavirus tests so far, said President Donald Trump on Monday.

“Today, we reached a historic milestone in our war against coronavirus. Over 1 million Americans have now been tested, more than any other country by far, not even close,” Trump said during a press briefing.

US Health Secretary Alex Azar said that approximately 100,000 samples are tested for coronavirus daily.

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the United States surpassed 150,000 and the death toll has reached 2828, according to Johns Hopkins University.