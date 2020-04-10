US nationals fly home in special flights from RGIA

By | Published: 8:09 pm 8:11 pm

Hyderabad: Two special passenger charter flights of Air India were operated on Friday to evacuate a few US nationals from the city.

As per the flight itinerary, the first special flight of Air India, an airbus A 320 aircraft landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at 1.52 pm from Mumbai and departed with 70 US-bound passengers at 3.03 pm to Mumbai. The second special flight, also an airbus A 320 aircraft, landed at RGIA at 3.12 pm from Mumbai and departed with 98 US-bound passengers at 4.24 PM to Mumbai.

Both the flights were purely domestic and operated from the main Passenger Terminal Building of RGIA. The passengers were to be further connected with Delta Airlines from Mumbai to the US.

In coordination with the US Consulate and the State government, the US-bound passengers reached the airport between 12 pm and 2 pm from various parts of the city and were serviced through the fully-sanitized main passenger terminal building, which has been kept ready for evacuation operations. Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

On April 7, 99 US-bound passengers flew to Mumbai from Hyderabad getting connected to the US by Delta Airlines. On March 31 too RGIA had handled a group of 38 German nationals who flew by a special flight of Air India which ferried the passengers from Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Frankfurt. On March 28, a special Medical Evacuation Flight of IndiGo, which dropped its 8 crew members bound for Hyderabad and departed to Chennai with 5 stranded IndiGo crew members, was also operated.

