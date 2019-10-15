US Navy submarine arrives in Vizag

By | Published: 9:56 pm

Hyderabad: The USS Emory S Land, a United States navy submarine tender that arrived in Visakhapatnam for a port call on Sunday, departed on Tuesday. It provides consumables, electricity, water, ordnance, spare parts, medical, mail, and even legal services for submarines and their crews out at sea. It hosts 53 different specialised shops on-board.

The Emory S Land is the lead ship of her class, a 645-foot vessel that displaces over 22,000 tons of seawater when fully loaded. During ship visits like this one, the US sailors work to enhance US and Indian military cooperation by conducting professional exchanges and sharing naval experiences with their counterparts.

US Consul General Joel Reifman greeted the ship’s arrival in Visakhapatnam. “It is an honour to welcome Captain Luckett and the crew of the USS Emory S Land to Andhra Pradesh. The US-India partnership at sea is critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

This ship visit, one of a series of port calls by US navy vessels in Visakhapatnam over the past year, enhances growing defence collaboration between the United States and India.

“This region of India is a hub for US-India partnership and innovation, from US-India defence industry cooperation in Hyderabad to military-to-military partnership activities like this one on the coast of AP,” said Consul General Reifman.

The USS Emory S Land is named in honour of Admiral Emory S Land, who is recognised for his contributions to naval architecture and submarine design, and the ship is homeported at Apra Harbor in Guam.

