US peace plan includes 300 violations of international law: PLO Executive

By | Published: 11:16 am

Ramallah: A senior Palestinian official has said that US President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace plan, also known as the “Deal of the Century”, includes 300 violations of international law.

Ahmad Majdalani, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Executive Committee told reporters on Saturday that President Mahmoud Abbas will present the violations next week before the US Security Council, reports Xinhua news agency.

“President Abbas will present a document that includes 300 violations of the international law by the ‘Deal of the Century’ while addressing the UN Security Council in New York next Tuesday,” said Majdalani.

Abbas is scheduled to head to the US on Monday and address the Security Council on the peace plan on Tuesday.

A draft resolution will be presented for voting before the council’s members.

Majdalani said that the document that includes the violations of the international law and resolutions was prepared by the PLO.

“The US plan is based on denying the Palestinian presence and denying the right of the Palestinian people for self-determination,” he said, adding: “The plan is presenting itself as an alternative to the international resolutions.”

Meanwhile, Mahmoud Aloul, deputy chairman of Abbas’ Fatah party, said that when President Abbas addresses the UN Security Council, rallies will be organized on Tuesday in his support.

On January 28, Trump revealed the controversial plan which calls for a two-state solution while recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital”.

During a meeting of Foreign Minister at the OIC headquarters in Jeddah on February 3, the pan-Islamic body rejected the plan and urged its 57 members not to help implement it or “cooperate with the US administration’s efforts to enforce it any way or form”.

Requested by the Palestinian leadership, the OIC meeting came two days after the Arab League rejected the plan, saying that it “does not meet the minimum rights and aspirations of Palestinian people”.