US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to hold talks with NSA Ajit Doval

New Delhi: US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, who is in India on a three-day visit, is slated to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval here on Wednesday to hold talks on a host of issues, including terrorism and defence.

The meeting comes days after the US expressed disagreement on India’s decision to buy the long-range S-400 missile defence system from Russia, saying it will have serious implications on defence ties.

It also comes two days ahead of the meeting scheduled between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

As part of his state visit, Pompeo is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Prime Minister Modi later today. Jaishankar will also host a lunch for his US counterpart.

Recently, India imposed retaliatory tariffs on 25 American goods, less than two weeks after Trump announced an end to preferential trade treatment for India over the trade barriers.

Last year, India had announced tariffs in retaliation to higher US import duties on steel and aluminium.