US Space Force launches maiden recruitment drive

Hyderabad: The US Space Force on Wednesday launched its first-ever recruitment drive for the elite service and posted a 30-second video clip as an ad for this campaign, which also shows glimpses of its classified on its official Twitter handle.

The high definition recruitment video that shared on the microblogging site with a caption post which said, “Maybe your purpose on this planet isn’t on this planet,” appears as if it is taken from a Hollywood Science-fiction movie, also show glimpses of the highly classified reusable space plane X-37B, which was earlier shrouded in secrecy. The post also had a link to apply for the service.

According to a release published on the official website of the Space Force, the video clip was unveiled by the Air Force Secretary Barbara M Barrett and Chief of Space Operations, Gen John Raymond, during a 40-minute webinar sponsored by the Space foundation covering many other topics and suggested that the ad highlights the constant evolution of the Space Force as the newest independent branch of the US military.

The US Air Force Secretary pointed out the significance of explaining to the people what Space Force does and why it was necessary to create the first new branch of the military since 1947.

Barrett said the most notable example is the highly classified X-37B, managed by the Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office in partnership with the US Space Force.

She said the reusable space plane which has completed five missions with the total time of 2,865 days on orbit, will take off again for the sixth time on May 16, and will deploy FalconSat-8, a small satellite developed at the US Air Force Academy. “FalconSat-8 will carry five experimental payloads and provide cadets a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with space operations,” Barrett said, adding that the first 86 cadets from the US Air Force Academy were recently commissioned into the Space Force.

She further said that the mission will also carry out an experiment created by the Naval Research Laboratory that will try to transform solar power into radio frequency microwave energy and transmitting it to Earth.

The US Space Force, which is in the process of building its force, and has a budget of $15.4 billion, came into existence on December 20, 2019. The service currently commissions 88 space professionals, however, this number is expected to grow substantially by the end of the year and the over-all total force of the service is expected to be around 16,000.

