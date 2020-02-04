US spreading panic over virus: China

By | Published: 1:01 pm

Beijing: China on Monday accused the US of spreading “panic” through its actions like travel bans and evacuation of diplomats and said there was no “substantial help” from Washington to contain the virus that has killed 361 people and infected 17,205 others in the country.

The deadly virus – first emerged in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province – has spread to 25 countries, including India, the US and the UK.

Joining a growing list of nations to impose travel restrictions, the US has announced a 14-day travel ban on all visitors from China, regardless of their nationality. The US citizens arriving from China’s virus-hit Hubei province will have to undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine on arrival, while those travelling to other parts of China will face screening and monitoring.

A CNN report said the mandatory quarantine is the first time the US has issued such an order in 50 years. “What the US has done could create and spread panic,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said addressing the first online media briefing.

“The US government has not provided any substantive help to the Chinese side yet. On the contrary, it was the first to withdraw its consulate staff from Wuhan, the first to suggest the partial withdrawal of embassy staff, the first to announce a ban on entry by Chinese citizens after the WHO made it clear that it doesn’t recommend or even opposes travel and trade restrictions against China,” she said.

The ministry has cancelled direct press conferences in view of the virus and started holding online briefings through Chinese social media messaging application WeChat. Most of the international airlines including the Indian flight services to China have been cancelled in view of the deadly virus.

Besides cancelling e-visa facility for Chinese, India’s Health Ministry asked Indians to refrain from travelling to China. “In case of travel, on return from China they could be quarantined.

Anyone with travel history in China since 15th January and from now on could be quarantined,” it said. Reacting to measures taken by the US, Hua said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated while issuing declaration of the virus as a public health emergency of international concern that it is to help countries that have weaker health systems and are ill-prepared.

WHO doesn’t approve of and even reject travel and trade bans on China and stated repeatedly that China has taken a firm and strong actions, Hua said. “Acting with a high sense of responsibility to people’s health, the Chinese government has taken the most comprehensive and strict prevention and control measures after the outbreak of the epidemic, many of which have far exceeded what International Health Regulations required,” she said answering questions on US restrictions and comments by its officials. PTI

WHO working with Google to combat misinformation

Geneva: The World Health Organisation (who) is working with Google to ensure that people get facts from WHO first when they search for information about the new virus that recently emerged in China. Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of WHO’s executive board meeting that social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and TikTok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation and rumours about the virus and outbreak that first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December and has now spread to 23 other countries.

“To that end, we have worked with Google to make sure people searching for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results,” he said. Pausing on a couple of occasions to cough, clear his throat, and drink water, Tedros — who visited China and met with President Xi Jinping to discuss the outbreak last week — quipped: “Don’t worry: It’s not corona”, prompting laughter.

Since the outbreak began, a number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online. They include false conspiracy theories that the virus was created in a lab and that vaccines have already been manufactured, exaggerations about the number of sick and dead, and claims about bogus cures.

On Sunday, WHO lamented that the outbreak and response have been accompanied “by a massive ‘infodemic’ — an overabundance of information — some accurate and some not — that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it”. The report said WHO was working “24 hours a day to identify the most prevalent rumours that can potentially harm the public’s health, such as false prevention measures or cures”. AP

Britain’s GSK joins race to develop vaccine

London

The UK pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said ON Monday it was joining a global race to develop a vaccine for a new strain of a deadly coronavirus that has killed more than 360 people. The UK government also pledged USD 20 million in funding for research at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) – a civil group formed at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017.

GSK said its work will complement the four projects already being funded through CEPI to develop a vaccine for the deadly China strain. “Our (vaccine) adjuvant technology has previously been used successfully in the pandemic flu setting,” GSK Vaccine chief medical officer Thomas Breuer said in a statement.

“It enables using only small quantities of the vaccine antigen which allows the production of more doses of the vaccine — a crucial advantage in a pandemic.” Adjuvant are agents that boost a body’s response to vaccine or other treatment. The World Health Organisation has declared a global virus emergency but refrained from calling the new epidemic a “pandemic”.

That term is reserved for disease that spread across multiple continents or worldwide.

CEPI was originally formed in response to the Ebola epidemic that killed more than 11,300 people of the 29,000 recorded cases in west Africa from 2013 to 2016. “Our hope is that, with our partners, we can get an investigational vaccine from gene sequencing of the pathogen through to clinical testing in 16 week,” CEPI chief executive Richard Hatchett said.

Hong Kong shuts most China crossings

Hong Kong: Hong Kong announced it was closing all but two land crossings with the Chinese mainland on Monday to slow the spread of a deadly new coronavirus as medics staged strikes calling for the border to be completely sealed. The semi-autonomous financial centre has 15 confirmed cases of the disease, most brought from the mainland where the epidemic began and has so far killed more than 360 people.

On Monday afternoon city leader Carrie Lam said all land crossings would be closed at midnight except for two bridges, the first connecting Hong Kong to Shenzhen and the second linking it with Zhuhai and casino hub Macau.

The city’s airport — one of the world’s busiest — would remain open to mainlanders, although there are already restrictions on people from central Hubei province where the epidemic began. Lam said the latest closures — which came after four crossings were shuttered last week — would reduce the number of Chinese mainlanders and allow officials to focus resources on two land entry points as well as the airport. “The numbers will come down,” she told reporters.

She reiterated her view that a complete closure of the border would be impractical, economically damaging and discriminatory given the close links between Hong Kong and the mainland. But calls for a full border closure are growing, fuelled by a historical mistrust of the mainland after nearly 300 Hong Kongers were killed in the 2003 SARS outbreak which was initially covered up by Beijing.