US to press NATO allies on burden sharing at London summit

Washington D.C: The US will highlight the progress on burden sharing, security and defence cooperation as well as the future development of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the upcoming summit, said the US State Department.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will join the US delegation led by President Donald Trump to attend the NATO Leaders Meeting on December 3-4, Xinhua quoted the US State Department as saying in a statement on Tuesday.

The leaders of NATO members will gather to commemorate the alliance’s 70th anniversary in London next week, while the bloc’s unity has been widely questioned.

The Trump administration has repeatedly complained about NATO allies’ free-riding on the US military. Besides, there are disagreements within the alliance over the Iran nuclear issue, Turkey’s operations in northern Syria as well as the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project between Germany and Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a recent interview that the alliance was experiencing “brain death”, triggering a backlash from Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.