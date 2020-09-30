Two-day US University virtual fair for students

US University Graduate virtual fair for students seeking admissions into Master’s or PhD programmes in the US will be held on October 2 and 3 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm

By | Published: 12:14 am 12:15 am

Hyderabad: The EducationUSA is organising US University virtual fair for students who wish to pursue their higher education in the United States.

The US University Graduate virtual fair for students seeking admissions into Master’s or PhD programmes in the US will be held on October 2 and 3 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm and registration can be done through the link http://bit.ly/EdUSAFair20EmbWeb

Similarly, the US University Undergraduate virtual fair for high school students seeking bachelor’s programme in the US is scheduled to take place on October 9 and 10 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm.

Students can register through the link http://bit.ly/UGEdUSAFair20EmbWeb

The virtual fair provides an opportunity for Indian students to interact directly with university representatives from over 100 US colleges and universities.

The participants can obtain information about academic programmes, campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now you can get hand picked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .