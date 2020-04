By | Published: 5:44 pm

Washington D.C: More than 1,200 people have died of coronavirus complications in the United States in the past day, John Hopkins University said Sunday evening at 8:30pm EST (Monday 0030 GMT).

The Baltimore-based university, which has been keeping a running tally of global coronavirus numbers, said there are at least 337,072 confirmed infections in the US with 9,633 deaths.