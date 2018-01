By | Published: 12:28 am

Hyderabad: There is no effect of US Government shutdown on the visa services at US Consulate, Hyderabad.

According to sources in the US Consulate, the visa services will be as per the schedule and those who have applied for the visa and have their date scheduled on Monday can appear for the same, the sources said.

“Essential services like visa will be provided to people in all US Consulates in the country,” sources mentioned.