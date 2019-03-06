US wildlife film fest’s top picks come to Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:03 am

Hyderabad: For the first time ever, the ‘on tour’ version of the popular Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival of Wyoming, USA, will be held in Hyderabad for three days beginning Friday.

The festival is being organised by Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society and Annapurna International School of Film + Media (AISFM). While the Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival is held once in two years in Wyoming, select films screened at this festival are made available for ‘tour’, for screening in different parts of the world.

The first-of-a-kind event for the city will see screening of eight wildlife films at the Shiva preview theatre at AISFM in Banjara Hills near the TDP headquarters. Each day’s screenings will be followed by discussions on the movies and issues related to wildlife conservation. According to a release from Hyticos, a wildlife photo exhibition will also be inaugurated at AISFM on Saturday at 4 pm by Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy.

Entry to the festival is free and seating for the screenings will be on first come first serve basis.