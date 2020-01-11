Use 10pc GP funds on Haritha Haram: Gadwal Collector

By | Published: 9:01 pm

Jogulamba Gadwal: District in-charge Collector Sweta Mohanty said that 10 per cent of gram panchayat funds had to be spent for plantation and green initiatives in gram panchayats, as specified in the Panchayat Raj Amendment Act.

Supervising the implementation of Palle Pragathi programme in Mulkalapally village of Gadwal mandal and Thimmapur village of Itikyala mandal on Saturday, she expressed dissatisfaction over funds not being spent for purchasing tree guards to protect planted saplings and asked where they spent 10 per cent of funds meant for Haritha Haram on. She asked officials in Mulkalapally if they had purchased tractor, trolley and water tanker from gram panchayat funds to which, the sarpanch replied saying they were using the old water tanker instead of buying a new one. Collector Sweta Mohanty immediately asked the District Panchayat Officer to issue notice to the gram panchyat to purchase it.

When she asked the field assistant if a nursery was established in the village, to which the latter replied saying the bags were not delivered yet. To this, she asked the field assistant to ensure it was done by the end of January, failing which action would be initiated against him for showing negligence towards his duty. She inquired about the green action plan for 2020 formulated by the gram panchayat and then inspected the nursery in nearby Telugonipally village, where she asked officials to ensure fencing was in place to protect the plants in the nursery.

At Thimapur village in Itikyala mandal, officials brought to her notice that bills were not received for last year’s nursery. To this, she replied saying that all material payments for works completed uploaded by August 23 were paid for. She also visited the Government Primary School in Thimmapur, where she planted a sapling.

