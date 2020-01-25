Use ‘Dial 100’ service in distress, Warangal CP tells girl students

By | Published: 12:15 am

Warangal Urban: ‘Dial 100’ service provides complete safety for the women, said Warangal Commissioner of Police (CP) V Ravinder who urged the women to call “Dial 100” in distress. He was addressing the school and college going girl students at an awareness programme on ‘Dial 100’ and road safety here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Women should not hesitate to dial the helpline number whenever they sense that something untoward is likely to happen.”

The ‘’Dial 100’ will respond promptly to the distress calls. In towns, the police reach you in five minutes and in seven minutes in the villages,” he said. Lamenting on the increase in the crime against women, he appealed to the girls that they should not think that they are inferior to the men. “We (police) are always ready to help the women in distress,” he said and added that they were chalking out plans to check the crime against the women.

The CP also asked the girls to focus on their studies instead of things that would do harm to them. Later, the students took pledge to create awareness among others about ‘Dial 100’ helpline service. Cultural programmes on the ‘Dial 100’ have also been organised before the CP’s address by the Police Kalajata teams. East Zone DCP KR Nagaraju, Trainee IPS officer Yogesh Gautham, Hanamkonda ACP Jithender Reddy and other officials attended the programme.

