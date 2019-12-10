Use grants of DMFT for taking up prioritised works: Indrakaran Reddy

By | Published: 8:22 pm

Nirmal: Spend grants of District Mineral Fund Trust (DMFT) for taking up prioritised works, Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments and Housing, Allola Indrakaran Reddy told the authorities concerned. He was participating in a meeting of the DMFT held here on Tuesday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi and Collector M Prashanti.

Indrakaran Reddy said the Fund had Rs 3.44 crore and of that 85 per cent of the grants must be used for developing mining areas. He said committee of the Fund trust had resolved to build several facilities, repair irrigation tanks and improve infrastructure of schools, besides forming roads.

The Minister said the committee had given its nod to execute 18 works, costing Rs 21.27 crore and works related to formation of roads at an estimated cost of Rs 18 crore. He set a deadline of June 2020 for completing the works. He instructed the officials to speed up tendering of works proposed by the committee.

Collector said the district had 17 mineral mining quarries. She said additional classrooms for 16 schools, drinking water facilities, compound walls, sports amenities were created in educational institutions and repair of certain irrigation tanks was undertaken with the help of grants released by DMFT. She added that white-wash was carried out for 17 primary health centres (PHCs) using the funds.

Mudhole MLA G Vittal Reddy, Farmer Agriculture Coordination Society Chairman K Ramkishan Reddy, ZPTC members P Raju Reddy, Rajeshwar and Jeevan Reddy, Ddistrict Mineral Development officer Narasimha Reddy, District lead bank manager Harikrishna and DEO Pranitha were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter