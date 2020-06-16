Use MGNREGS to develop villages: KCR

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has directed officials to make optimum usage of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) serving the dual purpose of taking up developmental works in rural areas and also providing employment to the labourers in the State. He pointed out that with all favourable conditions and resources, villages can never witness growth.

“With adequate funds and manpower, along with clear policies, extensive powers and effective governance, we must ensure development of the villages. By ensuring the development of villages and towns, we can ensure development of the State. We must prepare a village-wise four-year action plan after considering all our resources and requirements. The MGNREGS should be used to develop infrastructure in villages, besides providing work to the labourers,” he reiterated.

The Chief Minister held an extensive meeting with District Collectors and other officials on a variety of issues, including agriculture, MGNREGS, Palle Pragathi, Rythu Bandhu, Covid-19, locusts attack and power bills at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Emphasising on rural development, Rao said gram panchayats will get at least Rs 39,594 crore revenue over the next four years and officials should prepare a year-wise action plan for every village to take up development works. He asserted that budget allocations should be utilised properly and funds should be accounted for. He wanted elected representatives and village standing committees, accounting for a workforce of over 9.33 lakh members, to take up rural development as a movement.

The Chief Minister revealed his plans to conduct surprise visits in villages and warned of stringent action in case of any negligence towards maintaining cleanliness and green cover. He made it clear that cleanliness and hygiene must be maintained in every village as Palle Pragathi programme was not a one-off affair. “There cannot be a better work or achievement than keeping villages clean for the entire State administration, including the Chief Minister. We must prevent the spread of seasonal diseases,” he said.

Officials have been instructed to equip every village with a tractor, nurseries, dump yards and Vaikuntadhaamams (crematoriums/graveyards) within two months, and construction of Rythu Vedikas within four months. Collectors were directed to prepare a district card comprising an action plan for the development of each village and take up necessary works accordingly.

MGNREGS

Rao said Telangana topped in the utilisation of MGNREGS by providing 9.81 crore workdays against the sanctioned 13 crore workdays for 2020-21. He pointed out that against the 75.5% usage of sanctioned workdays by the State, the national average was only 26.3%. “There must be optimum use of the scheme to take up works like nurseries, desiltation of tanks and canals, removal of debris and weed out wild plants, development of inner roads, construction of Anganwadi centres, dump yards, crematoriums, public toilets, rainwater harvesting pits, cattle sheds and other such works in villages,” he added.

He asked officials to construct one lakh platforms (Kallams) to dry the harvested crops across the State during the current fiscal. He wanted them to use Rs 750 crore sanctioned under the MGNREGS for constructing the platforms, with at least 1,000 platforms in each Assembly constituency. Further, an MGNREGS Engineering Officer will be appointed for coordination between Roads and Buildings, Panchayat Raj, and Irrigation for taking up works under these departments.

Agriculture and Food Processing

Despite the financial crisis due to the lockdown, the State has decided to release Rythu Bandhu financial assistance without any delay with the commencement of the Vaanakalam season. “No single eligible farmer must be missed. Collect details of those who have missed out and see that they receive the Rythu Bandhu money,” he said.

“Farmers have accepted the government’s call for regulated farming from this Vaanakalam season, and they have started cultivating the suggested crops. Our efforts to make agriculture profitable has found their approval,” Rao said. He wanted officials to prepare an action plan for the Yasangi season based on the cropping pattern during the monsoon season.

The Chief Minister said Telangana was transforming into a progressive agrarian State in the country. He observed that farmers require official assistance at this juncture more than anything else. He said Rythu Vedikas will help create awareness among farmers about the changing agricultural pattern.

Cautioning officials to remain alert with regard to spurious seed, he asked them to book such traders immediately under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act. “The financial loss being caused by spurious seed is driving farmers to commit suicides. In one way, the seed merchants are the perpetrators of that crime. We have to deal with them sternly and put an end to such crimes in the State,” he asserted. He said cash incentive of Rs 5,000 has been announced for giving information of such traders and the information regarding the informant will not be disclosed.

Rao said the State has accounted for 55% of the total paddy procured in the country on the back of increased irrigation facilities. He, however, said related activities such as milling capacity, food processing units like flour mills and oil mills, must also pick up. He suggested setting up of more food processing special economic zones (SEZs) and directed officials not to permit residential layouts within 500 metre of the SEZs.

Irrigation Network Mapping

Proposing district-wise Irrigation Network Mapping incorporating the details of all the irrigation projects, Rao wanted Collectors to keep such details with them for reference. He said irrigation potential in the State will improve further with the completion of Kaleshwaram, Sitarama, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Schemes and irrigation projects in erstwhile Adilabad district. He suggested farmers must be encouraged to dig and clear all the silt in

water bodies which can be used as a nutrient in their farms.

Haritha Haram

Rao called upon officials to implement Haritha Haram from June 25 taking all precautions amidst the pandemic. He said plantation of saplings must be taken up with a missionary zeal and all Collectors and DPOs must lead the programme. He said plantation of tall trees must be taken up to develop a greenery wall to replace compound walls of Vaikuntadhamams and dump yards.

Stressing the need for letting forests grow naturally, he said importance must be given to afforestation. He called for protection of forests in Nirmal, Asifabad, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mahbubabad, Achchampet and Medak. He wanted stern action against smugglers under the PD Act. He insisted on utilisation of 10% of allocated funds in municipalities as green budget to reduce urban pollution by taking up plantation. He asked officials to take up planting trees in vacant places in agriculture fields and on the roadsides. “We must take up Miyawaki kind of plantation which will come up in less time and grow into a dense forest. Hereafter, it must be referred to as Yadadri Forest Model,” he said.

Pointing out that Hamalis were eager to return to Telangana for work, he wanted to Collectors to take initiative and assist the mill owners who are making travel arrangements for the Hamalis in this regard.

Locusts Attack

Rao also expressed concern about the threat of locusts and said they must be cautious as there is a chance of another swarm coming around June 25. He said Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Mulugu, Kothagudem, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Sangareddy Collectors must remain alert. He advised the Chief Secretary to convene a meeting with the Collectors and officials of the departments concerned on Wednesday to prepare an action plan to deal with any such eventuality.

He directed all the Panchayats and government offices to pay power bills without fail and said that no one will be spared for neglecting their duty. Continuing old motor pumps for pumping drinking water was a waste, he said, in the wake of completion of door-to-door tap connectivity under Mission Bhagiratha.

He called for district-level action against the corona. “Take steps as per day to day situation. Come up with plans on how to tackle the problem. But at the same time also take steps to contain seasonal diseases, particularly during the monsoon,” he advised.

