Use public transport to curb pollution, says TSPCB Chairman Rajiv Sharma

By | Published: 12:46 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: Emphasising the harmful effects of pollution and the need for cleanliness and hygiene, different voluntary groups, government and private institutions and citizens on Wednesday organised a host of programmes and talks to mark the World Environment Day.

At Santhnagar, Rajiv Sharma, Chairman of Telangana State Pollution Control Board flagged off a green rally and auto rally in which 200 students participated. Sharma stressed the need to curb air pollution in the city and urban areas and added, “dust and vehicular pollution is posing serious health hazards. Citizens should use public transport system to curb vehicular pollution menace”.

At Chilkalguda Railway Colony, South Central Railway, General Manager, Gajanan Mallya inaugurated mass tree plantation and rainwater harvesting programmes. He called upon the railway staff to plant one sapling which is the need of the hour and nurture its growth, so as to enable create a greener environment.

Similarly, at Secunderabad Railway Station, an environment rally was organised to educate the passengers about the importance of beating air pollution and a tree plantation program was conducted on the premises. The University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus biodiversity conservation group ‘Wild Lens’ along with the staff of sanitary and horticulture conducted ‘Lake Clean Up’ drive. Over 50 active volunteers took up the task of making campus lakes clean to improve the water retention and quality of water which is useful for wildlife consumption.

Ravi Jillapalli, founder of Wild Lens said, “UoH is home for 200 plus species of birds, lot of mammals and snakes. All these depend on Peacock and Buffalo lakes for their daily water needs. It is our responsibility to revive the lakes and keep a check on polluting agents”, he added.

Heartfulness Institute organized a program to spread awareness on the importance of trees. The day’s program included large scale plantation of more than 5,000 saplings including avenue, fruit, flower and medicinal saplings. More than 200 employees from IT companies planted saplings. Celebrations were also marked in Gachibowli by Indian Immunologicals and in Uppal by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers as part of the World Environment Day.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.