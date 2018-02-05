Use social media for the good of society: Speaker

By | Published: 10:39 pm 10:53 pm

Warangal Urban: Assembly Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary on Monday stressed the need for self-discipline among social media users. Calling credibility a must for any media, he said social media platforms were emerging as powerful tools of disseminating news and shaping public opinion. “Social media must play a key role in protecting human values,” he said.

Explaining the importance of the social media in the present day, he said politicians were more afraid of the impact social media has than they were of conventional media.”Social media should be used for the good of society and help in better use of human resources.”

Madhusudhana Chary was the chief guest at the inaugural session of a two-day national seminar on ‘Role of Social Media in Empowerment of Women’ organised by the Department of Journalism, School of Distance Learning and Continuing Education (SDLCE) at Kakatiya University’s Senate Hall.

Delivering the key note address, former professor of journalism, Osmania University, PL Vishweshwar Rao underscored the urgent need for filling the ‘digital gap’ for empowerment of the women. He also said mass media was growing rapidly in India. “There are 90,000 publications, 900 television channels in India,” he said.

“Only 4 per cent of the women are pursuing the higher studies,” he said and added that social media, which is also called the Fifth Estate, must play a pivotal role in women empowerment.

Editor, Andhra Jyothi, K Srinivas, KU VC Prof R Sayanna, SDCLE Director Prof Ch Dinesh, convener of the seminar Dr S Malleshwara also spoke at the seminar.