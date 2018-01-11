‘Use technology to measure, control pollution in Andhra Pradesh’

By | Published: 6:36 pm

Visakhapatnam: Member Secretary, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), A Sudhakar on Thursday called for maintaining of good environmental systems by the industries to help increase life span and standard of living of the people.

Delivering the keynote address during a workshop on ”Online continuous emission & effluent monitoring systems”, jointly organised by the Central Pollution Control Board and RINL-VSP at Ukkunagaram here, he suggested to use technology to control pollution. “E-governance and online emission monitoring systems play a vital role in ensuring a better and healthy life and contributes to curb pollution levels,” he said, adding that people are more aware about the environmental hazards and technology is helping them to monitor the air quality and take remedial measures.

Sudhakar said industries are coming forward to share data related to the emissions, thanks to technology and internet. While hailing Vizag Steel as a pride of the nation, he commended the eco-system, and environment protection measures being implemented by RINL in and around the plant.

Chairman and Managing Director of RINL, P Madhusudan, in his opening remarks said nature and mankind are struggling for survival due to rise in environment problems and companies tend to adopt more eco-efficient and innovative practices which would enhance productivity by reducing of inputs and improved efficiency. He said well defined environmental control measures with strict compliance to standards will reduce human health costs from pollution exposure and added that RINL introduced new technologies for reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and made huge investments on environmental protection systems.

“RINL developed a software tool “Evasion” in-house for posting real time data from online systems to the process owners at control points to facilitate timely corrective actions,” he said.

Additional Director, CPCB M Madhusudanan, in his welcome address, highlighted the advantages of online emission and monitoring systems to control pollution created by the industries. He thanked RINL – VSP management for hosting the one-day workshop. Senior Environmental Engineer, AP Pollution Control Board P Ravindranath and other officials from CPCB and APPCB were also present on the occasion.