Use water sparingly, Water Board MD appeals Hyderabad people

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Managing Director, M Dana Kishore, on Sunday appealed to citizens to use water conservatively to ensure there was sufficient water left for the next generations.

“Using water sparingly by the present generation will help in ensuring there is adequate water for the next generations. Each individual should practice this principle and lot of awareness has to be created among the people towards water conservation,” he said.

HMWSSB in association with Water Aid India conducted a 10K run from People’s Plaza which was flagged off by Kishore.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the State government was getting drinking water miles away from River Godavari and River Krishna to quench the thirst of Hyderabadis. It costs about Rs 47 for every 1,000 litres to supply water to every household from these long distances but it is being supplied at subsidised rate of Rs 12. Considering all these factors, citizens should use water sparingly, he added.