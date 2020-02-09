‘User experience design skills gaining traction’

By | Published: 12:10 am 11:49 pm

User experience (UX) design skill is all pervasive and it can be applied in all sectors and industries. What was originally associated to be a skill useful in the technology sector is slowing moving to sectors like healthcare, automobile and others. However, availability of quality talent is a hurdle for this space to grow. UXReactor, a California-based design consulting firm with presence in Hyderabad, is looking to bridge this gap through its training programmes. The company’s co-founder Prasad Kantamneni tells Sruti Venugopal about the sector and their plans. Excerpts:

UXReactor

We are a design-focused technology company that provides consulting services to various companies which are both hardware and software in nature. We work with clients like VMWare, Nokia and many Series B-plus startups. The focus of our company is on sectors like network security, healthcare, telephony (enterprise design). We are focusing on artificial intelligence-based design and how we can prepare the workforce to become the next-gen designer.

UX design opportunities

When compared to its global competitors, India is still 15 years behind. However, companies are slowly realising that UX design is not just about graphics and visuals. The sector is slowly moving from being considered an art form to a discipline. That is why we are seeing a lot of technology institutes offering this as a course at the Masters level. It is important that the perception changes happen among companies.

Training

The key challenge in this sector in India is the non-availability of quality talent and creation of right curriculum for students who want to learn this skill. Apart from providing training to our own hirees, we also have an academy where we train students from tier-2 colleges. In addition, we also offer an open training programme for interested candidates from any field. We have collaborated with three universities in India to offer training to selected students on UX design and its application.

Expansion plans

We train about 25 people yearly and through our open training programme we have trained about 500 people — majorly from India and the US. We look to double our employees every year and currently we have 37 full-time employees plus 15 in training in Hyderabad, 12 employees in the US and 5 in Columbia.

