USFDA issues nine observations to Natco’s Hyderabad unit

By | Business Bureau | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Natco Pharma said it has completed a regulatory inspection from the United States Food and Drug Administration for its formulation facility in Kothur Village, near Hyderabad.

The inspection was conducted during the period May 30 to June 5. At the end of the inspection, the facility received nine observations, with no repeat observations and mostly procedural in nature.

Natco said it believes that none of the observations are related to data integrity and that all of the observations can be addressed within a short period of time.

The company will provide due justifications and corrective action plan within the next 15 working days to address the USFDA observations, the company said in a regulatory filing.

