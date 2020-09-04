Using bacteria to curb dengue cases

Wolbachia bacteria, through infected mosquitoes, quickly transmits to and makes entire local population of mosquitoes ineffective in transmitting viruses into humans

Hyderabad: A novel research that indicated a steep reduction of dengue cases by at least 77 per cent in Indonesia, by infecting Aedes aegypti mosquito with a bacterium known as Wolbachia, holds promise for scaling-up the technology and implementing a similar strategy in curbing vector-borne ailments in Telangana, where dengue and malaria are an yearly affair.

Spearheaded by World Mosquito Programme, a voluntary organisation led by Monash University in Australia working in the field of reducing threat of viruses like Zika, dengue and chikungunya, the Randomised Controlled Trial (RCT) trial was conducted over a period of three years from 2016 in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, covering a population of 3.12 lakh.

The results from the RCT trial, which were released this August by WMP, said the infection rates of dengue in areas where Wolbachia carrying mosquitoes were released, dropped by 77 per cent when compared to areas that did not receive the mosquitoes. The results from the Indonesia RCT study have received attention from many science journals including ‘Nature’, which featured the trials and its promise to reduce dengue infections.

Wolbachia and Aedes aegypti

The RCT trial in Indonesia was based on the concept that Aedes aegypti mosquitoes when infected by Wolbachia will not transmit viruses like dengue when they bite humans. This technique was pioneered by an Australian research Scott O Neill, who is a microbiologist in Monash University, Melbourne.

The research team of Scott O Neill had conducted a similar study spanning over two years in Townsville, a coastal city in Queensland, Australia, where dengue was an endemic. In that study, the researchers released 4 million Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, all carrying Wolbachia bacteria, in Townsville. The study yielded positive results, as dengue infections plummeted considerably.

Once the Wolbachia infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are released, the bacteria quickly transmits among the local mosquito population, thus making the entire population of mosquitoes in the area ineffective in transmitting viruses into humans.

Wolbachia research in Indian context

Waking up to the promise of Wolbachia in reducing the dengue cases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is collaborating with Vector Control Research Centre (VCRC), Puducherry to conduct field testing of the concept.

“Wolbachia and its link to Aedes and dengue has been long established and it is heartening that new research is being carried out in this field. Such novel innovations are needed to be taken up to ensure vector-borne ailments like chikungunya and dengue can be controlled in the country,” says Professor of Zoology and head of medical entomology laboratory, OU, Dr B Reddya Naik.

