Using stay-at-home to decode your personal style

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 12:20 am 11:27 pm

The pandemic has given us a lot of opportunity to pause and introspect on the various domains of our life. When the universe grants you time, to recuperate and change all that you’re not happy with, there’s no denying how much you can benefit from healing and rejuvenating.

Going through the pandemic with lots of stress and anxiety only emphasises on how much retail therapy and consciously decoding your personal style can help better your self-esteem and how people will perceive you. We have put together a few outfit ideas you can include in your wardrobe to start afresh post the pandemic.

Pantaholic

Pants not just define your shapely legs, but also boost your confidence, especially when they’re both flattering to your body type and comfortable. Paper-bag waist trousers are comfortable and flattering. Pick the right jeans based on your height and body type. If you love to experiment with vintage styles, the 80s’ wide-legged pants and boot leg denims would add a quirky twist to your closet.

Dress down

If you’re looking to feel light and breezy, dresses are a must have. Sun dresses in pop colours and floral prints and kaftans in happy, bright colours and prints are perfect ways to not just pump your mood but also look good. Load up on chokers and heavy silver jhumkas to go with your favourite dresses.

Jacket joys

Overcoats and jackets are great things to throw on your casual outfits to give them a glamorous look. Long jackets and kimono robed shrugs pair really well with jeans and flared cotton pants. Cotton blazer styled jackets and embroidered wool/cashmere overcoats are ideal for cold weathers and go really well with boots and dresses.

Make up woes

Jazz up your outfit’s style quotient by accentuating your face with matching makeup. Play with colours like peach and blues or opt for muted tones like nudes and rust-inspired colours for an earthy feel. Colourful mascara in shades of blue, green, brown and purple can elevate the look of your facial features if you like to experiment.

