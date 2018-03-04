Utilise opportunities to reach greater heights, Naidu tells students

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: Telugu Desam Party national president and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday described NT Rama Rao as his inspiration and recollected his memories with the TDP founder.

Naidu was speaking at the 20th anniversary of NTR Trust at the Annual Day celebrations of the NTR Model School and College here in the city. He encouraged students to grab opportunities and utilise them to reach greater heights in future.

He congratulated NTR Trust team and appreciated their efforts in the service of Telugu people. He said so far, the Trust had made a positive impact on the lives of 16 lakh people through its various activities including medical camps, disaster management among others.

AP IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Nara Bhuvaneswari and Nara Brahmani also took part in the celebrations.

Bhuvaneswari on the occasion explained about the various activities of the Trust and the school’s achievements.