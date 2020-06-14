Utilise TRS party insurance cover, Indrakaran tells activists

By | Published: 7:47 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests and Environment Allola Indrakaran Reddy said the TRS was extending insurance cover to activists and members of the party to provide security to family members if they die in road mishaps or due to some disease.

He handed over cheque of Rs 2 lakh to kin of a TRS activist at Yakarpalli village in Sarangapur mandal on Sunday.

Indrakaran Reddy opined that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao introduced the insurance cover for backing up the families of the workers of the TRS. He informed that the life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh would be given to the kin of the workers in case of accidental death. He told the activists to register their names and avail the benefit.

The Minister earlier cleared the premises of his residence as part of 10-minute long cleanliness drive on Sundays called by Minister K Taraka Rama Rao. He later participated in installation of an idol in newly constructed temple and laid foundation stone to another temple in Nirmal on Sunday. He inspected works of a cement road in the town, being taken up as part of beautification of the district centre.

Speaking on the occasion, Indrakaran Reddy stated that temples were undergoing a remarkable facelift ever since Telangana State was formed. As many as 400 temples including minor ones were being built in Nirmal district alone. Sufficient funds were being earmarked for developing the shrines and for offering remuneration to priests, he added.

