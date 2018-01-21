Utilise voting rights, Kamareddy Collector tells students

By | Published: 8:44 pm

Nizamabad: Our election system is great and an innovate one in the world and to strengthen it, each and every one should enroll and utilize their voting right, said Kamareddy Collector Dr N Satyanarayana.

Ahead of the National voters day, the district administration conducted competitions to the students of Kamareddy, Yellareddy and Jukkal Assembly constituencies at Kamareddy. Collector Satyanarayana attended to the programme as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said that Indian election system is innovative one. Everyone who completed 18 years should enroll themselves and have to utilize their voting right, he said.

“The Election Commission has made all necessary arrangements to enroll themselves. One can obtain form-6 from block level officers and can register,” the Collector said. Kamareddy RDO Srinivas, Tahasildar Ravinder, Government Junior College Principle Shaik Salam and students participated.