Utilize Dalit Bandhu to grow financially: Nirmal collector 

Nirmal: The district collector Musharraf Ali Faruqui advised beneficiaries of Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme to grow financially with the help of the flagship initiative of the State. He convened an awareness meeting with the beneficiaries here on Monday.

Addressing the participants, Musharraf suggested the beneficiaries to carefully choose units and to achieve economic growth with the help of the first-of-its kind scheme in the country. He state that 256 beneficiaries were identified in Nirmal in the first phase of the initiative. He added that the scheme was meant for improving socio-economic conditions of the weaker sections.

The IAS officer further said that officials concerned have already created awareness among the beneficiaries over units with regard to transport, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry, poultry, supermarket, manufacturing of cement bricks, footwear, concrete and other fields. He suggested that they should have complete understanding of their entrepreneurships and to clarify doubts before setting up the units.

Additional Collector Hemanth Borkade, who was present at the meeting, advised the beneficiaries to utilize the scheme and to excel in their fields. He said that mandal-level officials would always extend their cooperation and suggestions to the beneficiaries. He stated that Rs 10 lakh would be sanctioned to a beneficiary. While Rs 9.90 lakh would be given to him or her, Rs 10,000 is credited to Dalit Rakshana fund, he explained.

Additional Collector Rambabu, SC Corporation Executive Director Hanumandlu, District Rural Development Officer (DRDO) Vijayalaxmi and others attended the meeting. In the meantime, Collector Rahul Raj opined that Telangana government introduced an innovative scheme aimed at the financial empowerment of Dalits. He was addressing an awareness programme for the beneficiaries held in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district headquarters. SC Corporation ED Sajeevan, DRDO Surender and many other officials were present.

