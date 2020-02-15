Utnoor ITDA Project Officer assumes charge

By | Published: 9:47 pm

Adilabad: Bhavesh Misra assumed the charge of Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA)-Utnoor on Saturday. He replaced Krishna Aditya, who was transferred and posted as Mulugu Collector, in the recent shuffling of IAS officers.

Bhavesh said he would give top priority to education and health, besides addressing major challenges of tribal habitations. He vowed to be accessible round the clock and ensure coordination among officials of various departments for the efficient implementation of government schemes.

The 2015 batch IAS officer further said he could be approached on WhatsApp and mobile phone all day. He said he would strive hard to resolve the grievances of tribals, besides helping them achieve financial empowerment. He cautioned that stern action would be initiated against truant officials and those who neglect duties.

The Project Officer inspected various departments housed on the premises of ITDA-Utnoor and suggested ways to improve services. He said steps would be taken to address the drinking water crisis in tribal habitations and a meeting would be convened to resolve the forest land issue.

Utnoor RDO Vinod Kumar, Assistant Project official K Bheem Rao and many others were present.

