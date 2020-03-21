Uttam asks people to stay alert to prevent spread of coronavirus

By | Published: 8:06 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Saturday appealed to the people of Telangana to take all precautions to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, in a message on social media platforms, said coronavirus was proving to be an epidemic with the rise in number of cases every day. He said so far 19 coronavirus positive cases had been reported in Telangana. Those affected were either foreigners or those with travel history to affected countries.

He appealed to the people to follow the guidelines issued by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He said people should stay at their homes and should maintain social distance and in case of any doubts they should self-quarantine and isolate themselves from others. In case of any symptoms, they should immediately go for medical tests. In case they are found positive, they must admit themselves in designated government hospitals for treatment.

Reddy said there was no treatment for this virus. Therefore, at this stage, prevention was the only cure for coronavirus. “We can overcome this challenge only if we are united, alert, and, cautious,” he said. He also appealed to the people to observe ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by the Government of India.

He said closure of all establishments and firms till March 31 would badly hit the dailywage earners, vendors and other small business firms. He urged the government to supply rice and other essential commodities free of cost to White Ration Card holders, poor, and, other needy people. He said government should be ensuring that all banks and other financial institutions postpone EMIs of middle class people without levying any fine or interest on them.

