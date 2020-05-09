Uttam Kumar Reddy asks cadre to help migrants

By | Published: 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy appealed to the party cadre to help migrant workers in all possible ways.

In a live interaction with party workers through a social media platform on Saturday, Uttam said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had directed the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to take care of rail transport cost for migrant workers who wish to return to their native States.

“The Congress cadre should arrange food, shelter and other facilities for the migrant workers who wish to stay in Telangana and arrange train tickets for those who want to return to their homes,” he said. He alleged that the Central and State governments had failed to take care of the migrant workers. He said crores of poor migrant workers had been facing several problems due to the unplanned lockdown by the government.

Uttam said the Centre took a late decision of permitting migrant workers to return to their native places. However, no transportation was arranged and they were asked to pay for the rail ticket. He said Sonia Gandhi had taken a historic decision by announcing that the Congress would bear the cost of travel for all migrant workers.

The TPCC chief said the Telangana government came forward to make travel arrangements for migrant workers only after Sonia Gandhi’s announced that the Congress would bear their travelling cost. He said Telangana also miscalculated the actual number of migrant workers residing in the State and alleged that the State government was not conducting tests for the secondary contacts apparently to hide real data pertaining to the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the State.

The TPCC chief strongly condemned the State government’s decision to open liquor shops amid the lockdown. He said it was strange that wine shops were opened even in red zones where no other shops had been opened for the people.

Uttam also expressed concern over discrepancies in the process for procurement of agriculture produce. He said Congress leaders, including him, had visited several procurement centres and found that justice was not being done with farmers. He urged the government to clear all dues of Rythu Bandhu and waive off crop loans in a single stroke.

